Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.93 per share, for a total transaction of $818,565.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,894.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $465,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,407.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 40,423 shares of company stock worth $1,519,644 and sold 5,772 shares worth $227,538. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STC opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $660.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.87. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.91 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.05%. Research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

