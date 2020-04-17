Autus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

VFH opened at $51.46 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

