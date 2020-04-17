Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 637.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average is $109.93. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.