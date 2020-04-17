Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,860 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $17,910,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 303,464 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $9,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 62,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 346.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

