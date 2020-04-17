Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Holdings Raised by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 24,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $34,380,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $105.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $108.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $84,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,771,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $643,386.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,020 shares in the company, valued at $19,103,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,277 shares of company stock worth $4,163,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

