Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,887,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,689,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,682 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $33,410.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

