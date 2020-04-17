Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,404,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 476.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $769,471.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,303 shares in the company, valued at $21,969,148.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $194,334.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,978. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD opened at $161.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.81 and a 12-month high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

