Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSD stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

