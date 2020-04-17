Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEN. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000.

MEN stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

