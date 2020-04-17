Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,567,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

In other news, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

