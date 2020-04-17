Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,979,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,477,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,885,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 154,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

