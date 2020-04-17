Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 7,850 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 367,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter.

BSCK opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $21.41.

