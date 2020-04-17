Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 406,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 104,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 99,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE JPC opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

