Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,414 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of LTC Properties worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $502,175,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in LTC Properties by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTC. Mizuho dropped their target price on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

