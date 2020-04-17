Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 207,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:IHD opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

