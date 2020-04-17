Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VKQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 620,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 572,022 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 70,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $11.65 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0489 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

