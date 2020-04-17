Robert Morrison Purchases 30,000 Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider Robert Morrison acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.25 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,500.00 ($69,148.94).

Shares of INA stock opened at A$3.63 ($2.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $983.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$3.80 and its 200 day moving average is A$4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. Ingenia Communities Group has a 52-week low of A$2.67 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of A$5.28 ($3.74).

Get Ingenia Communities Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Ingenia Communities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.