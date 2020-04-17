Spiro Pappas Acquires 273,671 Shares of Splitit (ASX:SPT) Stock

Splitit (ASX:SPT) insider Spiro Pappas acquired 273,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,889.92 ($70,843.91).

ASX:SPT opened at A$0.53 ($0.38) on Friday. Splitit has a fifty-two week low of A$0.32 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.28 ($0.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.31 million and a PE ratio of -6.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.64.

About Splitit

Splitit Payments Ltd, a technology company, provides credit card based installment solutions to businesses and retailers in Israel. Its Splitit Payment Platform operates as an intermediate layer between a merchant's platform and its existing payment gateway. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

