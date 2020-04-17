Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj Sells 400 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total transaction of $111,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,214 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $329,953.06.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $306.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $309.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 159.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in DexCom by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after buying an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

