Christopher Harms Sells 5,460 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $174,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Harms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $159,306.21.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Christopher Harms sold 6,451 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $212,753.98.

NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $32.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter worth about $388,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

