Darren J. Milliken Sells 3,870 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $123,336.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,194.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. Forescout Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,548,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,840,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,496,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,078,000 after buying an additional 1,201,587 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 632,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after buying an additional 216,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after buying an additional 204,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

