Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) Insider Buys £1,920 in Stock

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) insider Eric W. Hook acquired 2,000 shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £1,920 ($2,525.65).
Shares of LON:NBI opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Friday. Northbridge Industrial Services Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 62.16 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.43). The stock has a market cap of $25.95 million and a PE ratio of -24.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33.
