Melanie Hennessey Sells 10,956 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total transaction of C$177,800.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,953,442.12.

NG opened at C$16.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.52. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -193.95. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$17.67. The company has a current ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 79.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). Research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

