Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,500 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $162,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,862.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CSWI opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $983.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.57. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. CSW Industrials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

