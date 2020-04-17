Fidus Investment Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a report released on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. National Securities raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 62.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,081,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Thomas Charles Lauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Also, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,100 shares of company stock worth $283,805. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.71%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

