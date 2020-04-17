Gary G. Zyla Sells 8,036 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $163,291.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 55,709 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 306,024 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,420 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 304,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.