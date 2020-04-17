Gary G. Zyla Sells 8,036 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $163,291.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
