B. Riley Weighs in on Meta Financial Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Meta Financial Group in a report released on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of CASH opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $597.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

