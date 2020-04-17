iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.69% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIS opened at $46.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.