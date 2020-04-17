Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 13,592 Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPFF. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPFF opened at $10.25 on Friday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

