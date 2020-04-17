Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,243 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $860.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.36. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

