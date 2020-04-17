Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 87,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 215,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 118,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 743,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 71,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.17 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.93%.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

