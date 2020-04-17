Bank of America Corp DE Sells 55,067 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,067 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after purchasing an additional 520,107 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.90. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

