Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,169,000.

Shares of SPMO opened at $38.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71.

