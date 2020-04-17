Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 275,059 Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,272,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 275,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.47% of Denbury Resources worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lowered Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.93.

Shares of NYSE:DNR opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Denbury Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $310.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

