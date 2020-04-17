Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 260 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $119.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.89. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.52.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

