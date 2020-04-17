Ballast Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.59.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.