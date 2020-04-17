Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 10,850 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,815,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Anthem by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Anthem by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after purchasing an additional 902,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,621,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.33.

NYSE ANTM opened at $271.84 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.