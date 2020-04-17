Ballast Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

