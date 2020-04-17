Ballast Advisors LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 69,238 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Crown by 4.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.