902 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $31.69 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

