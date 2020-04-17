1,703 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth $363,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Gentex by 36,973.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 48,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 48,066 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 165,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,084,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.20. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra raised their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

