885 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 22,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $45,969,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director John W. Murdoch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

