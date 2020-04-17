885 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 22,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $45,969,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director John W. Murdoch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE
iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE
Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 13,592 Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF
Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 13,592 Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,243 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,243 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst
Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 55,067 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 55,067 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report