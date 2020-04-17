Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.06. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.07.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

