Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 990 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CL King dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

