Ballast Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 586 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

