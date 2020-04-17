Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 852 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,567,794,000 after acquiring an additional 501,020 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $651,802,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $45.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

