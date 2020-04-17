Ballast Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Newport Asia LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 128,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $174.26.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.68.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

