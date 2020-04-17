Ballast Advisors LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $458.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.93 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $579.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.18.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,105 shares of company stock valued at $59,473,774 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

