325 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 198.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average is $143.02. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $111.71 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

