Ballast Advisors LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.31.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $104.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

